Hollywood actor Anna Kendrick got candid about her directorial debut 'Woman of the Hour' and shared why she decided to make this dark crime thriller

Anna Kendrick. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Anna Kendrick on why she decided to make her directorial debut with 'Woman of the Hour' x 00:00

Actor Anna Kendrick got candid about her directorial debut 'Woman of the Hour' and shared why she decided make this dark crime thriller. "Funny enough, I asked another director friend to read the script, and he said something along the lines of, "I'm so happy you're going to direct, but I have to confess I'm surprised that this is what you're drawn to...I can see there's a lot of really interesting themes around being a woman in the world and the challenges that come with that." He also specifically referenced the violence of the opening scene. So I really had to sit with that and give it some thought," said Anna in a statement shared in a press release.

The 'Pitch Perfect' actor opened up on how she decided to make her directorial debut with this dark crime thriller, saying "I ended up saying that I can understand why a movie that opens with an act of violence doesn't really seem like it's in my wheelhouse, but I feel like I've been through experiences where I can relate to being with another person and suddenly discovering you're with someone deeply unsafe. And how earth-shattering it is to have that feeling of annihilation suddenly appear in a room that previously felt very safe and warm."

She felt connected to the subject, "Those scenes where there's either violence or the threat of violence don't feel foreign to me, she shared, adding, "In fact, I had to fight for that opening scene. Some people wanted a very different opening. But I felt so attached to that scene despite most people knowing me as a comedy gal. So I understand why it would seem surprising, but for me, I felt very connected to the material."

"A woman, her woes and her willingness to survive. 'Woman of the Hour' starring Anna Kendrick, dives into the spine-chilling true story of Sheryl Bradshaw, an aspiring actor who goes looking for love on a 1970s dating show. But, when her path crosses with Rodney Alcala (played by Daniel Zovatto ), a charming but notorious serial killer, Sheryl's quest for romance quickly spirals into a horrifying nightmare," as per the press release.

'Woman of the Hour' will be streaming on Lionsgate Play on November 29.

