Anne Hathaway. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Anne Hathaway marks 20 years of 'The Princess Diaries 2' x 00:00

Anne Hathaway took a walk down memory lane as she celebrated the 20th anniversary of her beloved film 'The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement'.

Hathaway took to Instagram on August 7 to honour the milestone, simultaneously paying tribute to Kelly Clarkson, whose hit song 'Breakaway' features prominently on the film's soundtrack.

In her Instagram post, the 41-year-old actress shared a series of nostalgic images from the 2004 film, which include snapshots with co-stars Chris Pine, Callum Blue, Julie Andrews, and director Garry Marshall.

The post also includes a clip from Clarkson's music video for 'Breakaway,' capturing her attendance at the film's premiere.

"Happy 20th anniversary to #PrincessDiaries2 and @kellyclarkson's Breakaway!" Hathaway wrote in her caption, celebrating both the film and the iconic song that helped define its soundtrack.

'The Princess Diaries' films were pivotal in Hathaway's rise to fame, with the actress portraying Mia Thermopolis, a young woman who discovers she is the heir to a fictional European throne.

The sequel, 'The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement', centres on Mia's quest to find a suitable husband to retain her claim to the throne.

Reflecting on his role in the film, Chris Pine recently shared that his salary of USD 65,000 for the role was a significant moment in his career, according to People magazine.

In an earlier interview obtained by People magazine, Pine described receiving the offer as a life-changing event, despite the final amount being less than initially expected.

"It was like they had just told me I'd made USD 50 million," Pine recalled.

In an earlier interview, Hathaway addressed the possibility of a third instalment in the 'Princess Diaries' series.

"We're in a good place. That's all I can say. There's nothing to announce yet. But we're in a good place," she revealed, according to People magazine.

Rumours about a potential third film first surfaced in November 2022, but no official confirmation has been made.

Julie Andrews, Hathaway's co-star, recently suggested that the idea might be shelved.

In an earlier interview, Andrews mentioned, "There was dialogue about it, but nothing had been realized. And I think I may be wrong, but I think it's been shelved now. I can't be sure."

She added, "I'd be very happy if we did do another one. But I don't expect to."

