Breaking News
Mumbai: Honey, they’ve shrunk our local trains!
Mumbai: The Charkop clean-up act
Mumbai: ATS arrests Naval apprentice for ‘sharing’ info with Pak operatives
Mumbai: 50 duped with bookings for closed floating diner
Mumbai: Kurla LTT fire started at under-construction pod hotel
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Anthony Anderson to host 2024 Emmy Awards

Anthony Anderson to host 2024 Emmy Awards

Updated on: 14 December,2023 06:53 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
ANI |

Top

Actor-comedian Anthony Anderson has been roped in to host the 75th annual Primetime Emmys on January 15, 2024 on Fox, Variety reported

Anthony Anderson to host 2024 Emmy Awards

Pic courtesy/ Anthony Anderson's Instagram

Listen to this article
Anthony Anderson to host 2024 Emmy Awards
x
00:00

The 75th annual Emmy Awards has finally got its host. Actor-comedian Anthony Anderson has been roped in to host the 75th annual Primetime Emmys on January 15, 2024 on Fox, Variety reported.


Excited about it, Anthony in a statement said, "With our industry's recent challenges behind us, we can get back to what we love -- dressing up and honoring ourselves. And there's no better celebratory moment to bring the creative community together than the milestone 75th Emmy Awards. When Fox asked me to host this historic telecast, I was over the moon that Taylor Swift was unavailable, and now I can't wait to be part of the biggest night in television."


Anderson has been a fixture at the Emmys for the past decade, earning 11 nominations for his work on ABC's black-ish as a star and executive producer on the comedy series' eight-season run.


This year's Emmy nominations were announced on July 12, less than 48 hours before the SAG-AFTRA strike began, effectively halting all production and promotion in the entertainment industry. HBO's "Succession" leads this year's Emmy nominations, with 27 -- including best drama, lead actress (Sarah Snook) and a record three lead actor noms (Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

emmy awards hollywood news Entertainment News entertaintment Hollywood

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK