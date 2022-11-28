Antonio Banderas names his Zorro successor

The Puss in Boots actor believes that Tom Holland would be the perfect choice to play the masked hero

Tom Holland and Antonio Banderas (Sony Pictures Television Inc)

It appears that Antonio Banderas trusts his Unchartered co-star Tom Holland so much that he would let him portray one of his most iconic characters.

The Puss in Boots actor, 62, shared screen space with the Spider-Man star, 26, in director Reuben Fleisher’s action adventure that released earlier this year. During a recent interview, Banderas was asked if he would be interested in reprising his role as Zorro in the follow-up to the 1998 hit, The Mask of Zorro.

Also Read: Shakira’s legal wrangle continues

While conceding that he would be interested, he added that he would hand over the mantle to another actor, Holland. Stating that the Onward actor would be a great fit for the role, Banderas shared, “I did Uncharted with Tom and he’s so energetic and fun and he’s got this spark, too.

So, why not?” Interestingly, the decision would mirror how he took over the role from Anthony Hopkins back in the ’90s, which Banderas thought would be the right way to do another movie in the franchise.

Also Read: JLo announces first album in eight years 'This Is Me... Now'

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever