Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande opened up about the cosmetic procedures she's had to achieve her youthful look and clarified the rumours about her having a nose job.

Ariana Grande rejects all plastic surgery rumours online

The 31-year-old singer of "7 Rings" shared details about her beauty routines during a lie detector test with Vanity Fair in a video released on Monday. When her Wicked co-star, Cynthia Erivo, asked her if she had any procedures done to feel more popular, Grande responded candidly...

Grande shared her excitement about finally being able to address the rumours about plastic surgery, telling Erivo, "thank goodness." She denied ever having several procedures, including a nose job and breast augmentation, and the polygraph examiner confirmed she was being truthful.

“Did you get a face-lift?” the examiner questioned, which led to Grande to say, “No, not yet. I’m open.” When the results showed she was telling the truth, Ariana exclaimed, "This is the best day of my life! Take that, YouTube people," as she took a jab at those who claimed she altered her looks through surgery.

Ariana Grande on paparazzi using used hand-gliders to fly over the 'Wicked' set

Recently, actors Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey recalled the shocking moment when paparazzi used hand-gliders to fly over the 'Wicked' set one day, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The actors who play Glinda and Fiyero discussed how the paparazzi went to great measures to leak photographs and videos from the set of Jon M Chu's movie.

"I think we were very spoiled to have done this with him [Chu]. It felt like a teeny, little secret student thing -- it's intimacy," Grande said. "It felt so small and private until all of a sudden, we were outside, and the Daily Mail was hand gliding over our set -- oh, he should play the pterodactyl in your film [Jurassic World 4]."

"It was a man on a massive kite, floating around with his legs hanging down," added Bailey, who is set to start in the upcoming Jurassic World movie with Scarlett Johansson. "With a GoPro. With a GoPro on his toes."

Grande admitted she "couldn't believe my eyes" at the spectacle, adding, "Well, firstly because I don't have the best eyes. But secondly, because there's no way. There's no way! I was like, ah, guy on a hand glider."

All about Ariana Grande's Wicked

'Wicked', based on the iconic Broadway musical of the same name, follows Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), a young lady who is misunderstood due to her green complexion, as she forms an odd but meaningful connection with Glinda, a student with an unwavering quest for fame.The first part will be released on November 22, 2024, followed by the second on November 26, 2025.