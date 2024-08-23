Actors Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey recalled the shocking moment when paparazzi used hand-gliders to fly over the 'Wicked' set one day

Ariana Grande. Pic/AFP

The actors who play Glinda and Fiyero discussed how the paparazzi went to great measures to leak photographs and videos from the set of Jon M Chu's movie.

"I think we were very spoiled to have done this with him [Chu]. It felt like a teeny, little secret student thing -- it's intimacy," Grande said. "It felt so small and private until all of a sudden, we were outside, and the Daily Mail was hand gliding over our set -- oh, he should play the pterodactyl in your film [Jurassic World 4]."

"It was a man on a massive kite, floating around with his legs hanging down," added Bailey, who is set to start in the upcoming Jurassic World movie with Scarlett Johansson. "With a GoPro. With a GoPro on his toes."

Grande admitted she "couldn't believe my eyes" at the spectacle, adding, "Well, firstly because I don't have the best eyes. But secondly, because there's no way. There's no way! I was like, ah, guy on a hand glider."

'Wicked', based on the iconic Broadway musical of the same name, follows Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), a young lady who is misunderstood due to her green complexion, as she forms an odd but meaningful connection with Glinda, a student with an unwavering quest for fame.The first part will be released on November 22, 2024, followed by the second on November 26, 2025.

When Grande asked Bailey about his experience filming the highly anticipated movie, the Bridgerton star said, "There were certain elements of it that I was incredibly impressed by and I think that is because of the love and care of Marc Platt and Jon Chu."

"Obviously we've grown up loving theater and musical theater, I always felt attached to that wonderment," he continued. "I think my expectation might have been that somehow in the making of something, you lose that. But we were on those incredible sets," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

