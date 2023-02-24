Ariana Grande teases new music from studio

The songstress, 29, posted a video of herself recording vocals for an unknown song before the former Nickelodeon star showed off her editing skills

Singer Ariana Grande has excited her fans by teasing new music in a recent social media post.

The songstress, 29, posted a video of herself recording vocals for an unknown song before the former Nickelodeon star showed off her editing skills.



Grande, who has more than 357 million followers on Instagram, only shared a glimpse of her stunning vocals in the clip — captioned with a star and moon emoji, which was also uploaded on to TikTok. The caption on the video read, “Wrote and recorded a verse for my friend after a 14-hour day on set. This certain exception had to be made.”

Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo wrote in response, “My two favourite emojis,” followed by a red heart. The Weeknd commented with alternating star and moon emojis, while model Chrissy Teigen said, “Miss your voice.”

Grande is currently filming the movie adaptation of musical Wicked, where she will portray Glinda the Good opposite Tony and Grammy Award winner Cynthia Erivo.

The film will be split into two parts, with the first set for release at Christmas 2024 and the second part coming out the following festive period.

