Artistes for the nation

Ukrainian Eurovision winners auction trophy for war equipment for country; perform at charity event for medical supplies

Eurovision Song Contest winners, the Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra sold its trophy for $9,00,000 to raise money for drones for the country’s armed forces, which is currently fighting Russia’s invasion. According to reports, TV presenter Serhiy Prytula, who reportedly hosted the auction, said the money would be used to buy three Ukraine-made PD-2 drones.

The trophy was auctioned on Facebook, with the band writing: “You guys are amazing! We appreciate each and every one of you who donated to this auction, and a special thanks to the team [of cryptocurrency exchange], who purchased the trophy for $900,000 and are now the rightful owners of our trophy.”

The band also appeared at a charity concert at Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate to raise money for medical care and supplies, as per reports. At the concert, band-member Oleh Psiuk urged people not to get used to the war, started by Russia on February 24. “It should be on the front pages always, until peace comes,” Psiuk said, according to the BBC. At the Eurovision Song Contest finals on May 14, Kalush Orchestra won over the public with their song, Stefania.

