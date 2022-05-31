Breaking News
Almost 270 city primary schools unrecognised in Mumbai
53-year-old Raj Bhavan employee dies by suicide at Bandstand
Bombay Parsi Panchayat trustee elections sees four newbies on board
Former Mumbai NCB Zonal director Sameer Wankhede transferred to Chennai
Last body recovered from Tara Air plane crash site: Nepal Army
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Artistes for the nation

Artistes for the nation

Updated on: 31 May,2022 08:35 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

Top

Ukrainian Eurovision winners auction trophy for war equipment for country; perform at charity event for medical supplies

Artistes for the nation

Eurovision Song Contest winners


Eurovision Song Contest winners, the Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra sold its trophy for $9,00,000 to raise money for drones for the country’s armed forces, which is currently fighting Russia’s invasion. According to reports, TV presenter Serhiy Prytula, who reportedly hosted the auction, said the money would be used to buy three Ukraine-made PD-2 drones.

The trophy was auctioned on Facebook, with the band writing: “You guys are amazing! We appreciate each and every one of you who donated to this auction, and a special thanks to the team [of cryptocurrency exchange], who purchased the trophy for $900,000 and are now the rightful owners of our trophy.”




The band also appeared at a charity concert at Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate to raise money for medical care and supplies, as per reports. At the concert, band-member Oleh Psiuk urged people not to get used to the war, started by Russia on February 24. “It should be on the front pages always, until peace comes,” Psiuk said, according to the BBC. At the Eurovision Song Contest finals on May 14, Kalush Orchestra won over the public with their song, Stefania.


Show full article

hollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK