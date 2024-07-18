Avengers: Endgame masterminds Anthony and Joe Russo likely to return to helm two more films of the franchise

Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth played the roles of Captain America and Thor, respectively

The Russo brothers—the directors of the $4 billion Avengers films—could be back to save superhero movies after The Marvels (2023) lost $237 million.

Anthony and Joe Russo are the sibling directing duo behind Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). Multiple outlets have reported that the Russo brothers are in talks to return to Marvel after discussions around “superhero movie fatigue” did the rounds of social media.

After Destin Daniel Cretton dropped out of directing Avengers 5 in November 2023, Marvel has struggled to choose a new director to lead their most profitable movie series. If the Russo Brothers decide to return, it could be a major win for the studio. In recent years, the studio has struggled to retain its global audience as fans seem to be turning away from superhero movies.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, originally set to premiere in 2026, has now been renamed Avengers 5, while the follow-up 2027 movie is still called Avengers Secret Wars. Before it expanded its universe to include a spate of superheroes, the original Avengers featured Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, and Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye.

