Breaking News
Exclusive | Mumbai: More trees might be saved at Malabar Hill
Mumbai: Old banyan tree uprooted in Kandivali amid heavy rains
Maharashtra: New tourism policy to bring in Rs 1L cr investment, create jobs
Mumbai: Four booked for duping investors of Rs 6.57 cr in gold investment scheme
Mumbai: Man held for sodomising 7-year-old boy in Navi Mumbai
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Avengers It Never Ends

Avengers: It Never Ends?

Updated on: 19 July,2024 07:10 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
Agencies |

Top

Avengers: Endgame masterminds Anthony and Joe Russo likely to return to helm two more films of the franchise

Avengers: It Never Ends?

Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth played the roles of Captain America and Thor, respectively

Listen to this article
Avengers: It Never Ends?
x
00:00

The Russo brothers—the directors of the $4 billion Avengers films—could be back to save superhero movies after The Marvels (2023) lost $237 million.


Anthony and Joe Russo are the sibling directing duo behind Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). Multiple outlets have reported that the Russo brothers are in talks to return to Marvel after discussions around “superhero movie fatigue” did the rounds of social media. 


After Destin Daniel Cretton dropped out of directing Avengers 5 in November 2023, Marvel has struggled to choose a new director to lead their most profitable movie series. If the Russo Brothers decide to return, it could be a major win for the studio. In recent years, the studio has struggled to retain its global audience as fans seem to be turning away from superhero movies.


Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, originally set to premiere in 2026, has now been renamed Avengers 5, while the follow-up 2027 movie is still called Avengers Secret Wars. Before it expanded its universe to include a spate of superheroes, the original Avengers featured Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, and Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye.  

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

chris evans chris hemsworth hollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK