Breaking News
Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: Over 10,000 students from Mumbai division score more than 90 per cent
Mumbai: Commuters divided as Western Railway set to introduce 8 more AC local train services
Maharashtra MLC elections: NCP gets into overdrive to get more voters as Bombay HC refuses to release Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik
Mumbai Crime: Man who ran fake clean-up marshal ID scam arrested with mephedrone worth Rs 35,000
Mumbai beautician death: MEA steps in as kin say can’t afford to bring back body
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Bachelorette stars Michelle Young Nayte Olukoya call off their engagement

'Bachelorette' stars Michelle Young, Nayte Olukoya call off their engagement

Updated on: 18 June,2022 10:54 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Top

According to The Hollywood Reporter, following Olukoya's proposal to Young in the season finale on Dec. 21, 2021, both stars took to social media on Friday to announce their breakup

'Bachelorette' stars Michelle Young, Nayte Olukoya call off their engagement

Picture Courtesy: Official Twitter Account: Michelle Young


Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya of 'The Bachelorette' have ended their engagement after their romance was featured on the 'ABC' dating show's most recent season. According to The Hollywood Reporter, following Olukoya's proposal to Young in the season finale on Dec. 21, 2021, both stars took to social media on Friday to announce their breakup.

"To those who have supported Nayte and I, including Bachelor Nation, I know I speak for the both of us when saying having a relationship in the public eye has not been easy," Young, 29, posted to her Instagram Stories. "I'm struggling to say that Nayte and I will be going our separate ways but I stand with him in knowing the heaviness that is present in both our hearts as this relationship has been very real for us."




The reality star-turned-schoolteacher then addressed her now-ex directly, as reported by Page Six. "To you, Nayte, you quickly became my best friend and the love I have for you is incredibly strong. I will never stop wanting to see you succeed," she wrote.


Show full article

hollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK