BAFTA 2025: 'Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story' wins Best Documentary

Updated on: 17 February,2025 08:23 AM IST  |  London
ANI |

Top

The documentary traces Reeve's rise from an aspiring actor to a global star, beginning with his groundbreaking portrayal of Superman in the 1978 film. Reeve's performance in four Superman films set a benchmark for the character and solidified his place in cinematic history.

Swiss film director Ian Bonhote, US film producer Peter Ettedgui, British documentary producer Lizzie Gillett and film producer Robert Ford pose with the award for Best documentary for "Super/Man : The Christopher Reeve Story" during the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, in London. Pic/AFP

There's great news for fans of 'Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story' as it won Best Documentary award at the 78th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA).


Deadline shared the update on its site.


The documentary traces Reeve's rise from an aspiring actor to a global star, beginning with his groundbreaking portrayal of Superman in the 1978 film. Reeve's performance in four Superman films set a benchmark for the character and solidified his place in cinematic history.


According to Deadline, the film delves into the personal and professional challenges Reeve faced, notably his life-altering horse-riding accident in 1995, which left him paralyzed from the neck down. Despite his initial despair, Reeve's story is one of remarkable resilience. The documentary showcases how he channelled his experiences into a passionate advocacy for disability rights and care, embodying a different kind of heroism.

It also includes the first extended interviews with Reeve's three children, who share their personal memories and reflections on their father.

Adding depth to the narrative, the documentary includes interviews with some of Hollywood's biggest names, including Reeve's close friend Robin Williams, who offers heartfelt insights into Reeve's character and spirit.

Produced by Passion Pictures and Misfits Entertainment, and financed by New York-based Words + Pictures, 'Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story' is a collaboration with DC Studios, HBO Documentary Films, CNN Films, and Words+Pictures, according to Deadline.

