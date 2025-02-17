BAFTA: Jeff Goldblum plays moving piano tribute to David Lynch, Maggie Smith

Blue Velvet director Lynch and Smith, star of Harry Potter and Downton Abbey, were left until last on the tribute reel in memoriam section

Jeff Goldblum. Pic/AFP

The 78th edition of BAFTA saw Jeff Goldblum giving a moving piano tribute to renowned dignitaries such as David Lynch and Maggie Smith.

According to Deadline, The Wicked star, an accomplished jazz pianist with three albums to his name, played As Time Goes By in tribute to the late stars.

"Goldblum's soulful style will provide a moving and personal tribute," BAFTA organizers had said when they unveiled his on-stage appearance during the biggest night in British film. "When not acting, Jeff Goldblum has a dedicated following of his jazz band, the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

In November, the Jurassic Park alum surprised people at London's St. Pancras International train station, which had unveiled a Wicked-themed Christmas tree in partnership with Universal Pictures, with a piano performance to celebrate the movie's release.

Others honored in Goldblum's performance included Donald Sutherland, James Earl Jones, Joan Plowright, Gena Rowlands, Kris Kristofferson, and Shelley Duvall.

The 2025 BAFTA Film Awards were held at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall in London. David Tennant hosted the gala, which was streamed on Lionsgate Play in India.

