Ballerina Trailer: A thrilling addition to the John Wick universe stars Ana de Armas as Eve Macarro, a young woman recruited to train at an elite assassin academy

Ana de Armas

Listen to this article Ballerina Trailer: Ana de Armas plays an elite assassin in this addition to the John Wick universe x 00:00

Lionsgate has released the first trailer of Ballerina, a thrilling addition to the John Wick universe. Len Wiseman’s directorial venture stars Ana de Armas as Eve Macarro, a young woman recruited to train at an elite assassin academy. Under the guidance of a fierce instructor played by Sharon Duncan-Brewster and mentor Ian McShane, she embarks on a rigorous journey to master the art of assassination.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on a script by Shay Hatten, drawing on characters created by Derek Kolstad, the film is set during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3—Parabellum (2019). Featuring a haunting rendition of Elton John’s Tiny Dancer, the trailer culminates in a climactic encounter between de Armas’ character and the legendary John Wick, portrayed by Keanu Reeves.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever