Breaking News
Mumbai Police on high alert
Yuva Sena sweeps Mumbai University senate elections with key wins
EC seeks explanation from officials for failing to comply with transfer orders
WR to operate major block between Goregaon and Kandivali this weekend
Mumbai: Drug addict throws acid on estranged wife
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Ballerina Trailer Ana de Armas plays an elite assassin in this addition to the John Wick universe

Ballerina Trailer: Ana de Armas plays an elite assassin in this addition to the John Wick universe

Updated on: 28 September,2024 07:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Ballerina Trailer: A thrilling addition to the John Wick universe stars Ana de Armas as Eve Macarro, a young woman recruited to train at an elite assassin academy

Ballerina Trailer: Ana de Armas plays an elite assassin in this addition to the John Wick universe

Ana de Armas

Listen to this article
Ballerina Trailer: Ana de Armas plays an elite assassin in this addition to the John Wick universe
x
00:00

Lionsgate has released the first trailer of Ballerina, a thrilling addition to the John Wick universe. Len Wiseman’s directorial venture stars Ana de Armas as Eve Macarro, a young woman recruited to train at an elite assassin academy. Under the guidance of a fierce instructor played by Sharon Duncan-Brewster and mentor Ian McShane, she embarks on a rigorous journey to master the art of assassination.



Based on a script by Shay Hatten, drawing on characters created by Derek Kolstad, the film is set during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3—Parabellum (2019). Featuring a haunting rendition of Elton John’s Tiny Dancer, the trailer culminates in a climactic encounter between de Armas’ character and the legendary John Wick, portrayed by Keanu Reeves. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update latest trailers

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK