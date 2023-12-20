Breaking News
Byculla Zoo’s plastic ban: Trouble looms for unprepared visitors!
Mumbai: Clients say caterer is back, promised refund
Thane: Killer driver was so drunk, he was unable to move, say police
Maharashtra: Officials claim state is ready to handle surge in COVID-19 cases
Mumbai: JJ hospital resident doctors threaten strike
Mumbai: 4 firms show the way by following CR’s staggered timings suggestion
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Barbie director Greta Gerwig Noah Baumbach marry after 12 years of dating

'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach marry after 12 years of dating

Updated on: 20 December,2023 01:34 PM IST  |  Los Angeles
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

Greta Gerwig and her longtime partner, Noah Baumbach, are married, according to People magazine. A source said that the two got married at New York City Hall

'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach marry after 12 years of dating

Greta Gerwig

Listen to this article
'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach marry after 12 years of dating
x
00:00

To say 'Barbie' became a phenomenon was an understatement. The movie was on everyone's mind and mouth every day. Even though the Margot Robbie-starrer faced a clash with Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer', the movie saw a sensational number. The movie was also responsible for starting several trends on social media. After a terrific run at the global box office with her directorial 'Barbie', Greta Gerwig has turned a leaf on a new chapter in her life.


Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach marry after 12 years of dating


Greta and her longtime partner, Noah Baumbach, are married, according to People magazine. A source said that the two got married at New York City Hall.


The couple first met while filming the 2010 movie ‘Greenberg’ and began their romantic relationship in 2011. The news comes after a busy year for the couple, who co-wrote the ‘Barbie’ screenplay and announced that they quietly welcomed a second son in an interview with Elle UK published in July.

"The little guy is sleeping through the night. But I'm still doing that thing where I wake up every hour to 90 minutes and just hover. You just keep wanting to look at that baby. So I'm slightly in a twilight state," the director told the outlet.

As per People, the new addition joined the couple's first baby together, son Harold Ralph Gerwig Baumbach, whom they welcomed in March 2019. That December, Noah, 54, spoke to Vogue about why he enjoys working alongside his wife.

"I think the pleasure of writing for us is that it seeps into everything. I'd show her a cut of my movie, and then a few months later, I'd be watching her movie. I don't want to sound sickeningly happy, but it's a truly great thing to watch someone you love make something and love the thing they make. I don't know how else to say it without saying great a lot," he told the outlet.

In 2020, the two had the honour of being nominated for the Oscars in the same year. While Noah was nominated for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay for ‘Marriage Story’, Greta was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay for ‘Little Women’.

(With inputs from IANS)

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Barbie margot robbie hollywood news Hollywood Hollywood News Updates Hollywood Buzz

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK