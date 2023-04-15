'Baywatch' remake in the works

The original beach drama 'Baywatch' came out in 1989. It ran for 11 years and 13 seasons

Television production company Fremantle is developing a 'Baywatch' series reboot. According to the entertainment website Deadline, there are currently no creatives attached to the remake.

'Baywatch' made David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson global stars. It also featured David Charvet, Yasmine Bleeth and Nicole Eggert among others. Fermantle had first shared its plan to reboot 'Baywatch' TV series back in 2018.

Pamela rose to fame playing lifeguard C.J. Parker on the popular drama series and first stepped into the role back in 1992. She stayed on the show for five seasons before departing in 1997 to pursue other acting and modelling jobs. After leaving Baywatch in the late 90s, Pamela Anderson returned to the role of C.J. in 2017 for a cameo appearance in the Baywatch movie spinoff. The actress claims she only agreed to take part in the film after "a lot of bullying." Pamela said bosses had expected her to take on the role for free.

"It was becoming really, really awful. They said they wanted me to do it as a favour," she told the publication, adding: "There was just so much bullying to do it. They wanted me to do it for free, as an homage or something."

Pamela recently revealed she earns just 800 pound a year from Baywatch royalties

