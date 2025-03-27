Ben Affleck sets the record straight on his divorce with Jennifer Lopez

Opening up about his divorce with singer Jennifer Lopez, actor-director Ben Affleck said there was no drama around it

Ben Affleck with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez. Pic/AFP

Opening up about his divorce with singer Jennifer Lopez, actor-director Ben Affleck said there was no drama around it. Affleck and Lopez began dating in 2002 and even got engaged in the following year, but soon parted ways. They rekindled their romance in 2021 and tied the knot in 2022. But their marriage didn't last long as the duo headed for divorce in September last year. They were granted a divorce in February. Affleck said actor said his life is "drama-free" despite the divorce.

"My life is actually pretty drama-free. And so even if I have the same events that people have. I'm sure in your mind you're thinking, Oh, well, you just got divorced. That's not drama-free," he told GQ in an interview. "There's no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue. The truth is, when you talk to somebody, 'Hey, what happened?' Well, there is no: 'This is what happened.' It's just a story about people trying to figure out their lives and relationships in ways that we all sort of normally do...For one thing, you start going, 'Okay, clearly this person has got these issues. Clearly, they have these issues.'

And the reason I don't want to share that is just sort of embarrassing. It feels vulnerable," he added. The actor said he has nothing but respect for his ex-wife. "I have nothing but respect. I guess there's a tendency to look at breakups and want to identify root causes or something. But honestly, like I said, the truth is much more quotidian than probably people would believe or would be interesting." Before Lopez, Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner.

