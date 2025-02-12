Ben Stiller to star in dramedy 'The Band'

It will be Stiller's first ongoing TV acting role since he recurred on 'Arrested Development', a satirical TV sitcom created by Mitchell Hurwitz

Ben Stiller. Pic/AFP

Actor-director Ben Stiller is all set to star in a dramedy called 'The Band' for HBO, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

'The Band' is set in the music industry. Stiller, who will also exec produce via his Red Hour Films, will play Oscar, a "pop impresario and talent mogul beset by scandal who is tasked with forming a new act to save his career -- and perhaps his soul," per the show's description.

It will be Stiller's first ongoing TV acting role since he recurred on 'Arrested Development', a satirical TV sitcom created by Mitchell Hurwitz.

Media Res, the studio behind The Morning Show and Pachinko at Apple TV+, is co-producing 'The Band' with HBO, as per the outlet.

Bliss and Rogers will be showrunners on the project.

They will executive produce with Stiller and John Lesher for Red Hour, Savan Kotecha and Media Res' Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer.

In addition to Severance, Stiller's TV credits as a producer include 'Escape at Dannemora', 'Another Period' , along with his eponymous 1990s Fox sketch show, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

