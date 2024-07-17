Breaking News
Ben Stiller's 'Nutcrackers' to open Toronto Film Festival

Updated on: 17 July,2024 10:44 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Nutcrackers, written by Leland Douglas, depicts Mike (Ben Stiller), a straight-laced worker who must fly to rural Ohio to care for his four nephews.

Ben Stiller. Pic/AFP

Ben Stiller's 'Nutcrackers' to open Toronto Film Festival
'Nutcrackers', David Gordon Green's new comedy starring Ben Stiller, is set to open the 2024 Toronto Film Festival on September 5, according to The Hollywood Reporter.


The TIFF opener marks Stiller's first starring role in a movie since Mike White's Brad's Status and Noah Baumbach's Netflix family drama, 'The Meyerowitz Stories' in 2017, which will have a world premiere at Roy Thomson Hall, which is filled with ordinary moviegoers (and not only industry people as in Cannes and Venice).


Nutcrackers, written by Leland Douglas, depicts Mike (Stiller), a straight-laced worker who must fly to rural Ohio to care for his four nephews after their parents' death in a car accident. After weeks of farm-life chaos, Mike realises he will not have to locate a new home for the orphaned children. They found him a new home.


Gordon Green's Nutcrackers, starring Linda Cardellini, Edi Patterson, Tim Heidecker, and Toby Huss, is set to have a star-studded red carpet premiere at Roy Thompson Hall.

Toronto confirmed that Rebel Wilson's directorial debut, The Deb, based on the Australian blockbuster musical of the same name, will close the 2024 edition. The film follows Taylah Simpkins (Natalie Abbott), a charming farm girl and high school outcast who believes the approaching Debutante Ball, "the Deb," is her one chance to remake herself

Picking Nutcrackers as its opener and The Deb as the closer follows a tradition of Toronto leaning into mainstream crowd-pleasers to bookend its September event. "This year's festival is shaping up to be a star-studded event with highly anticipated films that reflect the world around us with humour and empathy, like our opening and closing night selections, Nutcrackers and The Deb," Anita Lee, chief programming officer at the Toronto festival, said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

