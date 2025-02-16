Benedict Cumberbatch replaces Tom Hardy in upcoming crime thriller Blood on Snow

Benedict Cumberbatch is joining Aaron Taylor-Johnson in 'Blood on Snow', an indie adaptation of the Jo Nesbo crime thriller directed by Cary Fukunaga

Benedict Cumberbatch. Pic/AFP

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch is joining Aaron Taylor-Johnson in 'Blood on Snow', an indie adaptation of the Jo Nesbo crime thriller directed by Cary Fukunaga, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Eva Green, Emma Laird and Ben Mendelsohn are also part of the cast.

Cumberbatch replaces Tom Hardy, who was originally scheduled to appear and produce but backed down owing to scheduling conflicts. The feature film will begin production at the end of the month and will be shot in Latvia.

Taylor-Johnson plays Olav, a hitman/fixer hired by his mob boss to assassinate the man's adulterous wife. When Olav convinces himself that he has fallen in love with his wife and does not kill her, a series of tragic events unfolds, threatening a brutal mob war, as per the outlet.

Cumberbatch plays a rival mob boss named the Fisherman. However, few details are available about the characters, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Nesbo wrote the script with Ben Powers.

Mike Larocca and Michael Schaefer of Department M, which is also fully financing the feature, are producing. Fukunaga, Nesbo, Tracey Seaward, Niclas Salomonsson, and Dean Baker are also producing, as per the outlet.

Cumberbatch starred in a Netflix miniseries titled Eric last year and is part of the all-star ensemble of the latest Guy Ritchie project, Wife and Dog.

Green recently starred in the action flick Dirty Angels, directed by Martin Campbell, and was part of the ensemble of a two-part French adaptation of The Three Musketeers, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

