Benedict Cumberbatch spills on a secret MCU appearance

Benedict Cumberbatch made an intriguing statement during his appearance at the JW3 Speaker Series. He mentioned, "There are some Marvel capers in the making next year." The nature of these projects remains uncertain, leaving fans speculating whether Cumberbatch was referring to a standalone sequel for his character, Doctor Strange, or a potential appearance in another Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film, such as the delayed Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Cumberbatch first portrayed the brilliant Dr. Stephen Strange in the 2016 film 'Doctor Strange,' which served as an introduction to the mystical realms of the MCU. Since then, he has reprised the role in several other films, including 'Avengers: Infinity War,' 'Avengers: Endgame,' 'Thor: Ragnarok,' 'Spider-Man: No Way Home,' and the upcoming 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.'

The post-credit scene of 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' left fans buzzing with anticipation for the character's future. In the scene, Charlize Theron's character, Clea, informs Doctor Strange that he has caused an incursion and that they need to fix it. Strange nonchalantly responds, indicating that he is unbothered by the situation.

Michael Waldron, the writer of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," provided some insight into the character's future in an interview with Gizmodo. He mentioned that the introduction of Clea was intentional, as she is Doctor Strange's great love interest in the comics. However, he emphasized that the film sought to first address the unresolved relationship between Strange and Christine Palmer, played by Rachel McAdams. After receiving wisdom from Palmer, it felt appropriate to tease the potential future between Doctor Strange and Clea, leaving fans excited for what lies ahead.

With Cumberbatch's statement about 'Marvel capers' in the pipeline, fans eagerly await more information about the character's upcoming adventures. Whether it's a Doctor Strange sequel or a surprising appearance in another MCU film, audiences can expect the same level of intrigue, mysticism, and mind-bending storytelling that has become synonymous with the character.

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand and explore new realms, Doctor Strange remains a vital and fascinating part of the narrative. Benedict Cumberbatch's portrayal of the Sorcerer Supreme has garnered immense praise, and his involvement in future projects ensures that fans will be treated to more thrilling and magical adventures in the years to come.