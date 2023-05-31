Benedict Cumberbatch’s former chef arrested for breaking into actor’s home

Cumberbatch, wife Sophie Hunter, and their three children were reportedly at home at the time of the incident. Authorities found him on the basis of the DNA evidence he left on the intercom

Benedict Cumberbatch

Hollywood star Benedict Cumberbatch’s former chef broke into the actor’s house in north London and also threatened his family.

Luckily, police managed to arrest the armed man. Jack Bissell previously worked as a chef at the Beaumont Hotel in Mayfair. As per reports, the 35-year-old made his way through the front gate of Cumberbatch’s property while shouting, “I know you’ve moved here, I hope it burns down.”

Cumberbatch, wife Sophie Hunter, and their three children were reportedly at home at the time of the incident. The family could also hear the intruder screaming outside.

During the break-in, Bissell also reportedly took one of the family’s plants and threw it against the garden wall, and reportedly “ripped the intercom off the building after spitting on it.” Bissell fled the scene before the cops arrived, but authorities were able to find him on the basis of the DNA evidence he left on the intercom. He was then taken into custody and slapped with a three-year restraining order from the Cumberbatch family.

