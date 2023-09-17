Benedict Cumberbatch’s ‘The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar’ trailer unveiled

‘The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar,’ is a 39-minute film adapted from a 1977 short story by Roald Dahl

Benedict Cumberbatch. Pic/AFP

‘The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar,’ is adapted from 1977 short story by Roald Dahl Helmed by Wes Aderson, the film also stars Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar will screen in select theatres starting September 20

Makers of the upcoming short film ‘The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar’ have unveiled the official trailer.

Taking to Instagram, OTT platform Netflix dropped the trailer which they captioned, “wes anderson takes you into the world of THE WONDERFUL STORY OF HENRY SUGAR. premiering september 27.”

According to Deadline, a US-based media outlet ‘The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar,’ is a 39-minute film adapted from a 1977 short story by Roald Dahl.

Described as an “extremely faithful” adaptation of the tale from The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More, the pic centers on Sugar (Benedict Cumberbatch), a rich man who learns about a guru who can see without using his eyes and then sets out to master the skill in order to cheat at gambling, as per Deadline.

Helmed by Wes Aderson, the film also stars Ralph Fiennes who plays Dahl, and Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley and Richard Ayoade. Anderson, Steven Rales and Jeremy Dawson are the producers.

The semi-short premiered out of competition at the 80th Venice Film Festival on September 1. Anderson was feted with the fest’s Glory to the Filmmaker Award during the Lido event.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar will screen in select theatres starting September 20 before it starts streaming on Netflix a week later, reported Deadline.

