Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Benny Blanco admits Selena Gomez wasnt in the best mood on the day he proposed

Benny Blanco admits Selena Gomez wasn’t in the best mood on the day he proposed

Updated on: 22 March,2025 11:00 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

Music producer Benny Blanco confessed that his singer-actress fiancée Selena Gomez was “grumpy” and “almost didn’t come” on the day of the proposal

Selena Gomez with Benny Blanco. Pic/AFP

Benny Blanco admits Selena Gomez wasn't in the best mood on the day he proposed
Music producer Benny Blanco confessed that his singer-actress fiancée Selena Gomez was “grumpy” and “almost didn’t come” on the day of the proposal. 


On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the host congratulated Blanco and Gomez on their engagement.


After Fallon, 50, asked the "Scared of Loving You" singer, if she had any inklings about the proposal, Gomez said it was a complete surprise that turned her frown upside down, reports people.com.


“We had to do a lot of promo for the album,” Gomez said.

“So I woke up, and I was very confused on what was happening, on where we were going, because it seemed kind of far. So, I'm kind of a little grumpy. I'm, like, tired... I said, ‘After this shoot, I'm going to go hang out with my friends.’ And he starts, I guess, going, ‘Okay, sure. We'll see when you get here.’ “

Blanco added: “She almost didn't even come. She was like, ‘I really don't feel that well. I think I'm just going to stay home today. Can't we just make up the shoot another day?' And I was like, ‘Uhh...’ I'm trying to figure out a way to do..."

"First of all, getting engaged to someone is the craziest thing in the world," Blanco said.

He shared: "It's like, right before you're going to tell someone you're going to be married to them forever. They're like, ‘Show me how good you can lie to me.’ It's the hardest... She was just upset with me because the day before, I was making bad lies.”

In December 2024, the couple announced their engagement via Instagram, after a little over a year of dating. The proposal included a romantic picnic featuring Gomez’s favourite Taco Bell.

“We're definitely not planning exactly at this moment, but we do want to make sure that the music's good,” Blanco added.

