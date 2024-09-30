Breaking News
Mumbai Police arrest one for duping city jewellers of Rs 2.2 crore
Mumbai: Two teenagers go missing amid academic pressure
Two arrested with five baby crocodiles at Mumbai airport
Iconic Reay Road Bridge takes shape; to open in November
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, AAP MLAs inspect condition of roads in national capital
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez enjoy a fun romantic weekend in Disneyland

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez enjoy a fun & romantic weekend in Disneyland

Updated on: 30 September,2024 10:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Music producer Benny Blanco and actress-singer Selena Gomez spent a fun and romantic weekend together at Disneyland in Anaheim, California

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez enjoy a fun & romantic weekend in Disneyland

In Pic: Benny Blanco and actress-singer Selena Gomez

Listen to this article
Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez enjoy a fun & romantic weekend in Disneyland
x
00:00

Music producer Benny Blanco and actress-singer Selena Gomez spent a fun and romantic weekend together at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. The couple, who have been dating for some time, enjoyed the theme park's attractions with a touch of Disney magic.


Taking to his Instagram account on Sunday, Blanco, shared an adorable where the two are seen cozying up on the Radiator Springs Racers ride, a popular attraction from Disney's Cars movie. Both are dressed in hoodies, and Gomez can be seen pulling down her medical mask to kiss Blanco through his mask.



Gomez and Blanco publicly confirmed their relationship in December 2023, although they had been together privately for six months before making it official, according to People magazine.Since then, the couple has shared affectionate moments on social media, showcasing their bond through heartfelt posts.

They have also been seen together at various public events, including the Golden Globes, Primetime Emmys, and courtside at a basketball game between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers in April.

During an earlier interview reported by People magazine, Blanco hinted at the possibility of marriage, describing Gomez as his best friend and expressing admiration for their relationship."When I look at her ... I'm always just like, I don't know a world where it could be better than this," Blanco shared, reflecting on their connection.

-From ANI

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

selena gomez Entertainment News hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Celebrity Life

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK