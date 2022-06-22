Beyonce drops disco-fied new single, Break my soul

Also in the writing credits are Jay-Z, Adam Pigott aka BlaqNmilD, Freddie Ross, and the writers of Robin S’s 1993 hit Show me love, which is prominently sampled in the song

Beyonce

Singer Beyonce surprised her fans when she dropped her new single, Break my soul three hours before the announced release time from her forthcoming seventh solo studio album Renaissance.

For her part, Beyonce is on message with both her return and the disco theme of the song, You won’t break my soul. The song is filled with dancefloor-friendly lines like, “Motivation, I’m looking for a new foundation, I’m on that new vibration, I’m building my own foundation” and a repeated exhortation of Everybody.

