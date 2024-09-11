Beyoncé reflects on the balance between creativity, family, and the pressures of fame. She said that she focuses on “storytelling, growth, and quality'

Beyonce

Listen to this article Beyoncé: ‘Fame can at times feel like prison’ x 00:00

Grammy-winner Beyonce has talked about music, family and fame, which she says can feel like prison at times. In a magazine interview to promote her new whiskey line, Beyonce said, “I create at my own pace, on things that I hope will touch other people. I hope my work encourages people to look within themselves and come to terms with their own creativity, strength, and resilience.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She said that she focuses on “storytelling, growth, and quality.” Beyonce added, “I’m not focused on perfectionism. I focus on evolution, innovation, and shifting perception. Working on the music for Cowboy Carter and launching this exciting new project feel nothing like prison, nor a burden.”

The Naughty girl hitmaker said that she only works on what liberates her. “It is fame that can at times feel like prison. So, when you don’t see me on red carpets, and when I disappear until I have art to share, that’s why,” she said.

Beyonce said that despite being one of the most famous people in the world, she does her best to lead a normal life for herself and her family. “One thing I’ve worked extremely hard on is making sure my kids can have as much normalcy and privacy as possible, ensuring my personal life isn’t turned into a brand,” said the singer, who shares daughter Blue Ivy, 12, and twins Rumi and Sir, 7, with producer-husband Jay-Z.

“It’s easy for celebrities to turn our lives into performance art. I have made an extreme effort to stay true to my boundaries and protect myself and my family. No amount of money is worth my peace,” she added.

Beyonce gave a rare glimpse into her private life. “Most days I try to wake up around 6 am, squeezing in an hour or two of work before the little ones are up. Parenting while working, I move forward, embracing the beauty and the chaos of it all. Our home is alive with cousins and friends, spontaneous talent shows, and the clatter of dominoes. I’ve been trying to focus on my health, taking my supplements, and eating very clean. I’ve given up meat, except for turkey, this summer. I’m trying to muster the strength to work out, but I just can’t do it today. Maybe tomorrow,” she said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever