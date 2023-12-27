Breaking News
Beyonce’s childhood house burns down

Updated on: 27 December,2023 02:32 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
The pop queen’s Houston home was ravaged by fire on Christmas

Beyonce’s childhood house burns down

Beyonce

Beyonce’s childhood house in Houston caught fire on Christmas morning, prompting a swift response from the Houston Fire Department. The fire-fighters reportedly arrived at the scene within three to five minutes. Fortunately, the family currently residing in the house managed to escape safely.


District Chief Justin Barnes stated, “We had the fire contained in about 10 minutes,” indicating a quick and effective response to the incident. The two-storeyed brick house, located in the heart of Houston, was built in 1946 and underwent remodelling in 2016. According to Harris County property records, it is a three-bedroom home and is classified as a French traditional home. A realtor listed it for sale several years ago, noting in the listing it’s an “early childhood home” of Beyonce. It was purchased in May 2019 for between $420,001 and $482,000.


In a 2018 interview with Good Morning America, the realtor revealed that the Knowles family, including Beyonce, had purchased the home in 1982 and resided there until the pop icon was about five years old. According to reports, Beyonce was seen taking photos of the property when she was in her hometown for her Renaissance World Tour.


The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained. An investigation is underway. 

beyonce Music hollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

