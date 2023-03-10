'Big fan' Ram Charan poses with 'Star Wars' director JJ Abram in LA

Ram tagged himself as a "big fan" of the Hollywood filmmaker's work as he shared their pictures on Twitter. Ram Charan will attend the 2023 Oscars on March 12

Pic/ Ram Charan's Twitter

Indian star Ram Charan had a fanboy moment at an event here when he got a chance to pose with 'Star Wars' director J.J. Abram

Ram on Friday took to Twitter, where he shared a slew of images after meeting filmmaker J.J. Abrams, known for helming tent poles such such as 'Star Trek', 'Star Wars', 'Mission: Impossible III', and 'Super 8'.

Had the privilege of meeting JJ Abrams today.

Thank you sir for inviting me this evening.

Ram Charan is currently in the US as he will be seen at the 95th Oscar Awards, where the song 'Naatu Naatu' has been nominated.

S.S. Rajamouli's 'RRR' bagged a nomination in the Best Original Song category at the 95th Oscar Awards for its livewire track 'Naatu Naatu'. The grand event will be held on March 12.

The track, composed by M. M. Keeravani, brought home the first Indian and Asian song to win the Best Original Song award at the 80th Golden Globe Awards in January.

Meanwhile, with the Oscar Awards night inching closer, the expectations around 'RRR' are on the rise. Ram Charan summed up his thoughts on the 'RRR' journey to Sam Fragoso of the 'Talk Easy' show in Los Angeles.

"RRR is a platform where this journey is going to come. It's a way of achieving what all the hardworking directors and people in the movie industry in India wanted to see for the last 85 years. The final goal is to be recognised on a world platform.

On the historic Oscar nomination for the 'Naatu Naatu' song from 'RRR', Ram Charan said, "It is emotional for all of us. It is emotional for my dad who is waiting there. Before taking my flight, he was so sentimental that I was coming here. In 154 films he has done and 42 years he has been working, he has been to the Oscars in the 80s and that too for an appearance, and that also he felt was a huge achievement.

