Billie Eilish’s Swarm role based on cult

Updated on: 21 March,2023 07:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Set between 2016 and 2018, Swarm follows Dre, a fan of the fictional Beyonce-esque music icon Ni’Jah, whose love for her favourite singer crosses the line from obsessive to murderous.

Billie Eilish


The episode of Swarm featuring Grammy-winning Billie Eilish has delivered one of the series’ buzziest appearances. Set between 2016 and 2018, Swarm follows Dre, a fan of the fictional Beyonce-esque music icon Ni’Jah, whose love for her favourite singer crosses the line from obsessive to murderous.


The narrative is reminiscent of several Hollywood-adjacent cults, most clearly the NXIVM cult, which involved actresses like Alison Mack, who is currently serving a three-year prison sentence. 



Eilish’s character is said to be inspired by that cult, and its leader Keith Raniere, who was sentenced to 120 years in prison and fined $1,750,000 in the high-profile sex-trafficking case. This marks Eillish’s acting debut.

