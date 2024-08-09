Breaking News
'Black Panther' actor Connie Chiume passes away at 72

Updated on: 09 August,2024 02:07 PM IST  |  Washington
Her family shared the sad news on the social media handle. However, the cause has not been disclosed

'Black Panther' actor Connie Chiume passes away at 72

South African actor Connie Chiume, who is known for her role as tribal leader Zawavari in Marvel Studios' 'Black Panther' and 2022 sequel 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', passed away at a Johannesburg hospital. She was 72, reported Deadline.


Her family shared the sad news on the social media handle. However, the cause has not been disclosed.



The South African government paid tribute to Chiume on X. "Our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of multi-award winning and legendary actress Connie Chiume. Her outstanding work will always be remembered."


In the late 1970s, she joined a travelling musical group before being cast in the South African stage musical Ipi Ntombi. Subsequent stage credits would include roles in Porgy and Bess and The Little Shop of Horrors.

After receiving several honours for her performances in television drama series in the early 2000s, she later played Mamokete Khuse in the serial opera Rhythm City in 2015.

She portrayed Zawavari, the Mining Tribe Elder, in 'Black Panther'.

She also appeared in the TV series Heart of the Hunter and Soon Comes Night, and featured in Beyonce's visual album Black is King (2020). The survivors include three children and five grandchildren, reported Deadline.

