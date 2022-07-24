'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' teaser introduces Namor, film to release in November

He wrote a sequel for 'Panther' star Chadwick Boseman, but the actor died in 2020 after privately battling colon cancer. So, the filmmaker got to work on how to move forward while honouring Boseman's legacy

Black Panther

The Comic-Con crowd was taken to Wakanda on Saturday by Marvel after an emotional first look at the upcoming sequel to 'Black Panther' was released. According to Variety, 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is filmmaker Ryan Coogler's follow-up to his 2018 film that became a cultural touchstone and earned a best picture nomination at the Oscars.

Also Read: 'Black Panther' cast remember Chadwick Boseman ahead of 'Wakanda Forever'

He wrote a sequel for 'Panther' star Chadwick Boseman, but the actor died in 2020 after privately battling colon cancer. So, the filmmaker got to work on how to move forward while honoring Boseman's legacy.

The trailer, which was strung together with a lyrical motif of 'We gonna be alright' from Kendrick Lamar's 'Alright', showed Angela Bassett's Ramonda as Queen of Wakanda. There's a war with another tribe and armed forces as antagonists. Houses are on fire. Audiences saw someone dressed in the Black Panther costume at the end, but it's not known who that was.

Also Read: Marvel's Black Panther makes it to top three grossers ever in US

The visuals moved between images of Wakanda's aquatic environments, futuristic technology and what appears to be a funeral with crowds of Wakandans dressed in white. Variety reported that during Comic-Con, Coogler reflected on bringing footage from the first Panther to the convention in 2017 and sitting next to Boseman, who hadn't seen the footage yet.

The actor was excited and grabbed the filmmaker's shoulder with his left hand. "He had these enormous hands. It was part of the reason he filled out the suit so well. He was really, really strong," said Coogler.

The star cast of 'Wakanda Forever' includes Lupita Nyong'o Letitia Wright and Winston Duke, as well as Marvel newcomer Tenoch Huerta as Namor.

The film will introduce Riri Williams, the teenage genius who becomes the hero Ironheart. Domnique Thorne plays the character, which will also topline her own Disney+ series. 'Wakanda Forever' is due to hit theaters November 11, 2022, as per Variety.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever