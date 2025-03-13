Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Black Widow is dead Scarlett Johansson wants Marvel fans to accept this fact

Black Widow is dead! Scarlett Johansson wants Marvel fans to accept this fact

Updated on: 13 March,2025 07:05 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
Agencies |

Top

Scarlett Johansson dismisses suggestions that her Marvel character will return to the franchise as ongoing editions make room for crossovers

Scarlett Johansson’s character was introduced in Iron Man 2 (2010)

Hollywood superstar Scarlett Johansson wants Marvel fans to accept one fact: her superhero character Black Widow is dead.


With the franchise’s latest editions opening the doors for several crossovers and shifting timelines, fans have questioned whether Johansson, whose character was killed in the final Avengers film, will make a return. That, however, won’t happen with Natasha Romanoff, Johansson confirmed of her character. “She’s dead. Okay? They [fans] just don’t want to believe it. They’re like, ‘But she could come back!’ Look, I think the balance of the entire universe is held in her hand. We’re going to have to let her go. She saved the world. Let her have her hero moment,” she told the InStyle magazine. 


The Oscar nominee will next be seen in Jurassic World Rebirth, a spin-off in another legendary film franchise. Johansson revealed that Universal Pictures, the studio behind the film, recently asked her about whether or not she would join Instagram to help promote the upcoming movie, an offer she refused. “I get a lot of pressure to join social media. [It makes me think], is there a way I could do this and stay true to who I am? It didn’t feel like I could. The work that I put out there is all based in truth. That’s the key ingredient. So if I was a person who really enjoyed social media, then I could totally get on the bandwagon. But I’m not. And I think the film will do fine,” she added. Also starring Mahershala Ali and Jonathan Bailey, Jurassic World Rebirth is set to be released in theatres on July 2. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

scarlett johansson hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

