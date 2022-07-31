Breaking News
Blackpink creates new record on YouTube with ‘Ready For Love' also announce 'Born Pink'

Updated on: 31 July,2022 08:51 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The girl group is the fastest to surpass 1 million views on YouTube

Blackpink/Instagram


K-pop girl group Blackpink's latest track with PUBG Mobile platform ‘Ready For Love’ has created new records just a day post it's release. The song became the fastest girl group video to surpass 1 million views on YouTube this year.  The song features virtual avatars of members Jisoo, Rose, Lisa, and Jennie as they explore a fantasy world. The song was teased during the group’s virtual concert appearance.

Meanwhile, the group has unveiled the trailer for their new album, 'Born Pink.' According to the trailer, the group will be dropping a pre-release single in August, followed by the album release in September. The group's world tour is scheduled for October.

