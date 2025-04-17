Breaking News
Blake Lively accused of taking advantage of Justin Baldoni's kindness for power

Updated on: 17 April,2025 01:18 PM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Top

A crew member on the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel 'It Ends With Us' has alleged that Blake Lively attempted to take advantage of Justin Baldoni's kindness to gain more creative control

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni

A crew member on the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel 'It Ends With Us' has alleged that Blake Lively attempted to take advantage of Justin Baldoni's kindness to gain more creative control.


Talia Spencer, a storyboard artist on the film, shared her perspective on the drama between Lively and Baldoni,


Talia Spencer claimed that Lively "tried to take advantage and take power" from Baldoni, who she described as "kind and respectful," as quoted by E! News.


When asked if Lively attempted to take control of the film, Talia replied, "I think she tried to, yes."

Talia also mentioned that there was a "massive compromise" in terms of Baldoni's original vision for the film.

Representatives for Lively have not yet commented on the allegations, as per E! News.

The allegations come amid a contentious battle between Lively and Baldoni, with each side accusing the other of misconduct.

Lively has accused Baldoni and his business partner Jamey Heath of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment, while Baldoni has denied the allegations and claimed Lively attempted to take excessive creative control.

Court documents obtained by E! News reveal that Baldoni claimed Lively leveraged her friendship with Taylor Swift to influence changes to the film and allegedly made a "veiled threat" to withhold Swift's song for the trailer if her demands weren't met.

Baldoni also alleged that two versions of the film were created, with Lively's personal edit being the version ultimately released.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

