Actress Blake Lively has shared that her husband and Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has kept a “sweet name for her” and revealed that he calls her his "knight in shining armour". "My husband calls me his knight in shining armour, which I think is so sweet, because we only hear about men being that," Lively told The Sun newspaper.

Lively went on to share that the relationship works because the couple has learnt to prioritise each other. She added: "(We) made a rule not to work at the same time ... (to) prioritise (our) personal life". It was in 2010 when the two met. Two years later, the couple got married and they are now parents to four children together -- James, Inez, Betty and one-year-old Olin.

Reynolds recently shared he's learned to "embrace the chaos" as a father-of-four saying he accepts "nothing's going to be tidy ever again", reports femalefirst.co.uk. During an appearance on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, Reynolds said Lively has been encouraging him to treasure the years when their children are all at home.

He said: "(Lively) always says, ‘They're all under our roof right now. The whole family's under our roof right now. We have them all.’ And that is a fleeting thing. Not an infinite resource, you know?" Meanwhile, Reynolds also shared he's received some good parenting advice from Shawn Levy, the director of “Deadpool and Wolverine”.

