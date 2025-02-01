Blake Lively’s Instagram was flooded with pornographic posts that appeared in the tagged section. It is visible to the public unless made private by the user

Blake Lively Pic/AFP

Hollywood star Blake Lively who filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni, fell victim to a spam attack on her Instagram feed which was flooded with pornographic posts. Blake was unaware of the same until it was taken care of with her security setting on the photo-sharing platform getting updated.

Pornographic posts on Blake Lively’s Instagram

According to a report by TMZ, Blake Lively’s Instagram was flooded with pornographic posts that appeared in the tagged section. It is visible to the public unless made private by the user. A source told the publication that the Gossip Girl star was unaware of the same until it was removed. The security settings were updated to prevent any more such content from appearing on her feed.

Daniel Roberts, a Meta spokesperson, was quoted saying “We are removing the content that violates our policies and will continue to monitor for additional violating posts.”

Blake and Justin's legal battle

The spamming comes at a time when Blake and Justin have locked horns after she filed a case of sexual harassment. In response, Justin has denied all allegations. Through his legal team, he has filed a USD 400 million lawsuit against Blake and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds.

Baldoni and Lively could be headed for a trial on March 9, 2026. The judge, Lewis J. Liman, said Monday that he will hold an initial hearing on February 3. At that hearing, Lively's attorneys are expected to request an order prohibiting Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, from launching a public relations campaign over the issue.

Blake Lively's lawsuit alleges that she and other cast and crew members of 'It Ends With Us' experienced "invasive, unwelcome, unprofessional, and sexually inappropriate behaviour" from Baldoni on set.

She further accuses him of retaliating against her by working with a crisis PR team to harm her reputation.

Meanwhile, Baldoni's legal team released the slow dance scene between Lively's Lily Bloom character and Baldoni's Ryle Kincaid from the film showing "both actors are behaving well within the scope of the scene and with mutual respect and professionalism."