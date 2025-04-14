Breaking News
'Boston Public' star Nicky Katt dies at 54

Updated on: 14 April,2025 10:30 AM IST  |  Washington
He started his career as a child actor and his other film credits included 'A Time to Kill', 'Boiler Room', 'The Way of the Gun', and 'Secondhand Lions'

Nicky Katt. Pic/X

Actor Nicky Katt, who is known for playing Harry Senate in the TV series 'Boston Public' and also worked in films such as 'Dazed and Confused', 'The Limey', 'Sin City', and 'Insomnia', has passed away at 54.


His death was reported by his friends and by attorney John Sloss, reported Variety.


He started his career as a child actor and his other film credits included 'A Time to Kill', 'Boiler Room', 'The Way of the Gun', and 'Secondhand Lions'. Katt was often seen playing the role of a villain.


Katt's other roles include Tim in SubUrbia (1996), Stacy the hitman in The Limey (1999), Adolf Hitler in Full Frontal (2002), Fred Duggar in Insomnia (2002),Stuka in Sin City (2005), and Nate Petite in Snow Angels (2008).

Katt was also seen in in Christopher McQuarrie's directorial debut, the 2000 Western action film "The Way of the Gun," as a bodyguard who gets injured in a shootout, as per the outlet.

Born in South Dakota, Katt started out as a child actor on TV and with small roles in 'Gremlins' and 'The 'Burbs', reported Variety.

On television, he appeared on shows including a recurring role on the 'Herbie, the Love Bug' series, 'V', 'Quincy M.E', 'Father Murphy' and 'Law and Order'. His last credited appearance was on the series "Casual" in 2018.

He also provided the voice of Atton Rand for the "Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II - The Sith Lords" video game, according to Variety.

