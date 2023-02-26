Brad Pitt goes on dinner date with rumoured girlfriend Ines de Ramon in Paris

In a video posted on Twitter, the rumoured couple was seen sitting together at Fouquet's on the Champs-Elysees. Ines looked as stunning as ever in a sparkly silver gown which featured a low-cut neckline while Brad looked smart in a black suit

Pic/ Twitter

Hollywood star Brad Pitt was recently seen at a fancy dinner with his rumoured girlfriend Ines de Ramon in Paris.

The 59-year-old actor and the 30-year-old celebrity health coach are said to have been together since November last year, reports 'Mirror.co.uk'.

In a video posted on Twitter, the rumoured couple was seen sitting together at Fouquet's on the Champs-Elysees. Ines looked as stunning as ever in a sparkly silver gown which featured a low-cut neckline while Brad looked smart in a black suit.

As per 'Mirror.co.uk', ahead of the night, Brad went on stage at the 48th Cesar Film Awards to present an award to 'Fight Club' director David Fincher.

Also Read : Lady Gaga sued by dog thief accomplice, more deets inside

Despite only being together since November, it seems that Ines and Brad's relationship is going from strength to strength. Ines has reportedly been introduced to "most of" Brad's six children.

Ines' ex-husband, 'The Vampire Diaries' star Paul Wesley, 40, officially filed for divorce on February 17, five months after their split.

Paul is representing himself in the divorce which stated that their marriage of four years ended due to "irreconcilable differences".

Brad and Angelina Jolie's divorce has been lengthy due to a custody battle. However, Paul and Ines do not have any children so it could be more simple.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever