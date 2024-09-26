Breaking News
Holiday declared for schools, colleges in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar amid rains
Local train, flight services hit as Mumbai rains continue to lash city
Commuters struggle through knee-deep water as heavy rains lash parts Virar
Red alert for Mumbai untill Thursday morning, says IMD
BJP leader Pankaja Munde's close aide joins opposition NCP (SP) ahead of polls
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Brad Pitts rep reacts after 5 scammers arrested for posing as actor online and asking for money

Brad Pitt's rep reacts after 5 scammers arrested for posing as actor online and asking for money

Updated on: 26 September,2024 07:27 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Top

Three suspects were arrested in November, and two more were arrested in July, with charges including fraud, money laundering, and forgery

Brad Pitt's rep reacts after 5 scammers arrested for posing as actor online and asking for money

Brad Pitt. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Brad Pitt's rep reacts after 5 scammers arrested for posing as actor online and asking for money
x
00:00

Brad Pitt's representative has recently spoken out after scammers were arrested for impersonating the actor to defraud women on social media.


The Oscar winner, 60, who does not have any official social media accounts, issued a warning through his rep on Sept. 25.


"It's awful that scammers take advantage of fans' strong connection with celebrities, and this is an important reminder to not respond to unsolicited online outreach, especially from actors who have no social media presence," Pitt's rep told PEOPLE.


Spain's Ministry of the Interior announced on September 23 that five people were arrested, and more are under investigation, for their involvement in a "criminal organization" that allegedly scammed over $350,000 from two women online. Authorities said the scammers posed as a "fake Brad Pitt" to deceive fans, promising romantic relationships and asking the women to transfer money for investment projects.

Three suspects were arrested in November, and two more were arrested in July, with charges including fraud, money laundering, and forgery.

Several other celebrities have previously warned fans about fake accounts trying to scam people online. Stars like Whoopi Goldberg, Tom Hanks, and Johnny Depp have all spoken out about similar incidents.

In August, actress Florence Pugh took to her Instagram Stories to address fraudulent accounts pretending to be her. "Just wanted to remind everyone that I don't have any other account other than this one," Pugh, 28, shared. She added that some people had been asked for money or personal communication from fake accounts claiming to be her.

"I'm firstly sorry that this is a weird hobby that some people like doing, and I'm also sorry that you were [led] to believe that those spaces were safe," Pugh said, urging fans to unfollow and report the fake accounts.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

brad pitt hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK