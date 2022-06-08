Bradley Cooper, Matt Bomer spotted kissing on 'Maestro' set

Cooper, who portrays the legendary Broadway composer, donned a beige trench coat over a white dress shirt and black trousers with a green polka dot bowtie

Bradley Cooper. Pic/AFP

Hollywood stars Bradley Cooper and Matthew Bomer have been caught on camera locking lips during the filming of the Leonard Bernstein biopic 'Maestro'.

The Oscar-nominated actor and the Golden Globe-winning star were re-enacting a romantic scene for the upcoming movie on the streets of New York City. They were pictured sharing a tender smooch in front of camera, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Cooper, who portrays the legendary Broadway composer, donned a beige trench coat over a white dress shirt and black trousers with a green polka dot bowtie.

Show full article