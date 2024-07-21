On July 13, Sasaki was performing for his fans at the Solar Hotel when he died after getting electrocuted

In Pic: Brazilian rock singer Ayres Sasaki

Listen to this article Brazilian rock singer Ayres Sasaki, 35, dies from electrocution during concert x 00:00

Brazilian rock singer Ayres Sasaki died after getting electrocuted last week. The shocking incident happened on July 13 at the Solar Hotel in Salinópolis. Sasaki was 35 years old, and the news of his demise has left his fans and loved ones in a state of shock.

What Happened

ADVERTISEMENT

On July 13, Sasaki went to perform for his fans at the Solar Hotel. The tragic incident occurred when an excited fan, soaked in water, reached out to him during the concert. When Sasaki hugged the fan, it caused a deadly electric shock. The incident happened so quickly that Sasaki was pronounced dead on the spot.

Investigation

According to reports, the Salinópolis police and Pará Civil Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. The Solar Hotel, where the tragic event took place, has released a statement following the incident. While mourning the death of the well-known singer, they said, “We are fully dedicated to providing support to his family and taking the necessary measures. We reaffirm our commitment to fully cooperating with the competent authorities for the proper clarification of the events.”

After the demise of the singer, his wife Mariana took to Instagram and shared a note thanking fans for their affection and comfort. “I would like to thank you for every message of affection and comfort, for every prayer during this difficult time that we are going through,” Mariana wrote, per Istoé Gente. “I haven’t been able to read all the messages yet, but as I feel better, I will respond to each one. Thank you.”

Ayres Sasaki’s family is deeply affected by the loss. His aunt, Rita Matos, mentioned that they are gathering information from others who were at the concert. They aim to understand how the accident happened. The family plans to release a statement to the press once they have all the details.

Sasaki was well-loved in Brazil’s music community, with friends and fans paying tribute to him on social media. Adriano Freitas, a fellow singer and close friend, reminisced about Sasaki, noting that their friendship extended beyond the music industry. Freitas described Sasaki as a charismatic individual with incredible talent, calling him the best singer-guitarist in Belem.