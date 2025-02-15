At the start of Bridget Jones’s Diary: Mad About the Boy, we see Bridget four years after what must have been one of the lowest points of her life. She is still a bit uncomfortable in her own skin and insecure

Film: Bridget Jones’s Diary: Mad About the Boy

Cast: Renée Zellweger, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Leo Woodall, Mila Jankovic, Casper Knopf, Hugh Grant, Elena Rivers, Emma Thompson, Nico Parker, Sarah Solemani, Sally Phillips, Shirley Henderson, James Callis, Josette Simon, Colin Firth, Jim Broadbent, Gemma Jones

Director: Michael Morris

Rating: 3 stars

Bridget Jones’ (Renée Zellweger) life has more ups and downs than a yo-yo. It’s been 24 years since we first met her, and by now, we are surely familiar with her character. She could well be considered an institution of sorts—she keeps going no matter what. And she is still looking for love in one form or another, which is exactly what this new film explores.

At the start of Bridget Jones’s Diary: Mad About the Boy, we see Bridget four years after what must have been one of the lowest points of her life. She is still a bit uncomfortable in her own skin and insecure. She is on her way to a dinner party with friends, where Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) is waiting for her. But it’s a mirage—Mark, her beloved husband, passed away four years ago. Bridget is now a widow, raising their two children on her own while still trying to figure out life.

This fourth film in the series, based on the third novel in co-screenwriter Helen Fielding’s book series, features a screenplay co-written by Dan Mazer and Abi Morgan. It acknowledges that Bridget is now a changed woman, having loved and lost once again. But that doesn’t stop her from getting romantically involved. One of her friends sets up a dating app profile for her, but as always, Bridget manages to get into trouble even without it.

She meets two men—nothing new about that. There’s Roxster (Leo Woodall), a man more than two decades her junior, and Mr. Wallaker (Chiwetel Ejiofor), her son’s new science teacher. Both of them first see Bridget and her two kids, Billy (Casper Knopf) and Mabel (Mila Jankovic), stuck in a tree at the park. The teacher remains composed and trusts Bridget when she says they’re fine, while the chivalrous younger man helps them all down. Soon, Bridget and Roxster start texting, leading to a one-night stand that turns out to be much more than that.

Bridget seems to have things more together this time without making much of a fool of herself. She wants a career again, so she returns to producing television. Her kids need extra support, so she hires a nanny (Nico Parker), whose efficiency makes her feel envious. She also leans on the people she trusts, including her gynecologist Dr. Rawlings (Emma Thompson) and, surprisingly, Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant).

Zellweger is once again fantastic in the role, bringing Bridget to life with all her pains, sorrows, and passions. Hugh Grant’s return as Daniel Cleaver is effective and adds to the film’s charm.

Directed by Michael Morris, Mad About the Boy avoids the pitfalls of feeling like a sitcom and instead unfolds in a heartfelt and genuine way. The film mines nostalgia while presenting a fresh, deeply emotional perspective. Bridget’s new phase of life is more organized and less chaotic, making this installment feel both familiar and refreshingly mature.