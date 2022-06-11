Breaking News
Britney Spears shares first photos from her fairytale wedding; pics inside

Britney Spears shares first photos from her fairytale wedding; pics inside

Updated on: 11 June,2022 10:28 AM IST
Pictures from the event showed a white horse-drawn carriage covered in pink roses

Britney Spears shares first photos from her fairytale wedding; pics inside

Picture courtesy/Britney Spears' Instagram account


American Pop star Britney Spears, who got married to her longtime partner Sam Asghari, has shared pictures from their fairytale wedding. The 40-year-old singer took to her Instagram to give her fans a sneak peek into the dreamy wedding.

For the big day Spears wore a custom Versace white gown and paired it with a white band choker and fingerless tulle gloves. She accentuated the look by carrying a long veil with satin trim and white satin pumps. The groom opted for a classic black tuxedo, also from Versace.




 
 
 
 
 
