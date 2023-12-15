Andre Braugher representatives told People that the 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' star died due to lung cancer

Pic courtesy/ Andre Braugher's Instagram

Listen to this article 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' star Andre Braugher's cause of death revealed x 00:00

Andre Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor best known for his roles on the series 'Homicide: Life on the Street' and 'Brooklyn 99', died Monday at age 61. But he was mostly loved for the role of the strict Captain Raymond Holt on the police procedural comedy show 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'. The show starred Andy Samberg in a pivotal role as 'Detective Jake Peralta. His character's stoic personality and deep sense of right and wrong made him an instant favourite of the show. The actor's demise saddened his fans and well-wishers throughout the world, leading them to curiously know the cause of his death.

breakthrough role in 1989's 'Glory', starring alongside Morgan Freeman and Denzel Washington, who won an Oscar for the film about an all-Black army regiment during the Civil War. Despite the part, he told The Associated Press in 2019 that he struggled to find work in Hollywood, where roles for African-American actors were "few and far between. Period." Andre's rep told People that the 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' star died due to lung cancer. It is unclear when Andre Braugher was diagnosed with the illness. The Chicago-born actor had hisbreakthrough role in 1989's 'Glory', starring alongside Morgan Freeman and, who won an Oscar for the film about an all-Black army regiment during the Civil War. Despite the part, he told The Associated Press in 2019 that he struggled to find work in Hollywood, where roles for African-American actors were "few and far between. Period."

ADVERTISEMENT

But he would establish himself with the role of Det. Frank Pembleton, which he would play for seven seasons in 'Homicide: Life on the Street,' a gritty police drama on NBC based on a book by David Simon, who would go on to create 'The Wire. Years later, he would play a very different kind of cop on a very different kind of show, shifting to comedy as Capt. Ray Holt on the Andy Samberg-starring Fox series Brooklyn Nine-Nine. It would run for eight seasons, from 2013 to 2021.

He won two Emmys out of 11 nominations, the first in 1998 for his role as Det. Frank Pemberton in Homicide, and his second for his portrayal of Nick Atwater in Thief. He received four Emmy nominations for his role as Capt. Raymond Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

The news of his demise left his family, co-stars. friends and fans across the globe heartbroken. Terry Crews, who played the character of Lieutenant Terry on the show, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, wrote on Instagram, "Can't believe you're gone so soon. I'm honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like. Rest In Peace, Andre. I love you, man. (sic)"

Joe Lo Truglio, who played Charles Boyles, in the same show, penned a long note that read, "So many wonderful stories will be told about Andre but for now, all my love goes to his wife Ami and his three boys, who he loved very much and flew back every weekend from the show to be with. We all know how powerful an actor he was, but even more, Andre knew exactly well his most important role and was deeply proud of it. He spoke often about his sons, and knew how lucky he was to have Ami.(sic)"

Cinematographer Rick Page wrote in a post, "Rest easy friend. All love, all heart. #AndreBraugher #CaptainHolt #Brooklyn99 #NineNineForever Heartbroken 99."

He was married for more than 30 years to his 'Homicide' co-star Ami Brabson. They had three sons. His death was first reported by Deadline.

(With inputs ANI)