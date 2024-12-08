Demi Moore, who was married to the movie star Brue Willis opens up about her ex-husband's dementia diagnosis and struggles. Reveals that the actor is in a better place

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore. Pics/AFP

Hollywood star Bruce Willis, who has been diagnosed with dementia, is recuperating well, and is said to be in a very stable place.



The information was shared by the actor’s ex-wife, Demi Moore. The 69-year-old actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023, and Demi Moore has now shared how he's faring amid his ongoing health problems, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The actress, who was married to the movie star between 1987 and 2000, told CNN, "I’ve shared this before, but I really mean this so sincerely. It’s so important for anybody who’s dealing with this to really meet them where they’re at, and from that place, there is such loving and joy”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Demi admitted it has been "very difficult" to watch Bruce going through his health struggles. The actress, who has Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30, with the Hollywood star, shared, "(It's) not what I would wish upon anyone. There is great loss, but there is also great beauty and gifts that can come from it”.

Bruce's family revealed news of his dementia diagnosis in early 2023. They said in a statement at the time, "As a family, we wanted to take this opportunity to thank you all for the outpouring of love and compassion for Bruce over the past ten months. Your generosity of spirit has been overwhelming, and we are tremendously grateful for it. For your kindness, and because we know you love Bruce as much as we do, we wanted to give you an update”.

“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis, frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis”, they said in the statement.

