Bryan Adams questioned for using Nora Fatehi song in Reel, here's how he responded

Updated on: 10 December,2024 10:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Bryan Adams revealed that he spent a day visiting various places in Kolkata and attached Neha Kakkar’s song ‘Aaye Haye’ to the reel, leaving netizens to question his choices

Bryan Adams questioned for using Nora Fatehi song in Reel, here's how he responded

Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams landed in Kolkata on December 8, Sunday, to kickstart his 'So Happy It Hurts' Indian tour. The music icon took the concertgoers by storm with his electrifying performance on stage. Several videos of him at his Kolkata concert made their way to the internet, and netizens had a gala time enjoying the clips. Now, as he wrapped up his Kolkata concert, he took to Instagram and shared a reel that has a compilation of memories he made in the city. While sharing the video compilation, he revealed that he spent a day visiting various places in Kolkata and attached Neha Kakkar’s song ‘Aaye Haye’ to the reel, leaving netizens to question his choices.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bryan Adams (@bryanadams)



Bryan Adams visit Kolkata

While sharing the video, he wrote, "Spent the day visiting sites in Kolkata, just off to Shillong for the second day of our fabulous 'So Happy It Hurts' tour of India 🇮🇳." The video includes several memories: a picture with a dog, a video of the river band, a snap showing his hoarding on the street, and a click featuring him posing on the streets. But this is not exactly what caught netizens' attention; rather, it was his song choice that had the internet ROFL.

Bryan Adams' song choice for the reel leaves netizens ROFL

While sharing the reel, he attached Karan Aujla, Neha Kakkar, and Jay Trak's song 'Aaye Haaye,' and netizens just couldn't stop themselves from having a laughter attack. While reacting to his song choice for the reel, one wrote, "bryan what possessed you while you were picking the music". "What's with this song," another one commented. A third user wrote, "millions of songs and this is what he chose". Another one wrote, "THAT SONG WELCOME TO INDIA 🇮🇳". "should’ve gone for a bengali song instead," one said. One questioned, "Bryna was possessed"

While many called out Bryan Adams for choosing Neha Kakkar and Karan Aujla's song, he defended his choice by saying, "It just happened, and I thought it was good to have Indian artists on the reel." The song 'Aaye Haaye' featured Nora Fatehi in the lead. As Bryan posted the reel, Nora herself took to her Instagram to react to the clip. The actress wrote, "Aaye haaye" (with a smiley emoji, red heart, and fire emoji).

About Bryan Adams’ concert

Bryan will be performing in Shillong today, December 10, followed by concerts in Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. He will conclude his India tour on December 17 in Goa.

