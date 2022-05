BTS to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes and celebrate AANHPI heritage month with US President Joe Biden

They will discuss Asian inclusion and representation and will address anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination which have become more prominent issues in recent years

BTS. Pic/AFP

Popular South Korean Grammy-nominated band BTS will be joining US President Joe Biden at the White House on May 31 to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes and also to celebrate AANHPI heritage month.

They will discuss Asian inclusion and representation and will address anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination which have become more prominent issues in recent years.

Biden has previously spoken about his commitment to combating the surge of anti-Asian hate crimes and signed into law the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act in May 2021. It will provide law enforcement with resources to identify, investigate, and report hate crimes and ensure that hate crimes information is more accessible to AA and NHPI communities.

