Breaking News
Mumbai: 43-year-old motorist run over by taxi on Sea Link while trying to save kite
KK passes away: A look back at the musical journey of Bollywood's most versatile singer
As app probe widens, cops seek budget
Covid-19: Mumbai logs 500+ cases for first time since February 6
Mumbai: Woman abandons newborn in toilet of a five-star hotel
BMC tells hospitals to clear scrap, fix CCTVs before the rains come
Focus also on students’ mental and physical well-being: UGC
50:50 weightage to CET, Class 12 marks for admissions to professional courses from 2023-24: Maharashtra minister Uday Samant
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > BTS visits White House, says 'devastated' by anti-Asian hate crimes

BTS visits White House, says 'devastated' by anti-Asian hate crimes

Updated on: 01 June,2022 10:20 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Top

Wearing matching black suits and ties, the South Korean chart-toppers appeared in the James S Brady Briefing Room as part of a visit to promote "Asian inclusion and representation"

BTS visits White House, says 'devastated' by anti-Asian hate crimes

Korean band BTS appears at the daily press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing of the White House in Washington. Pic/AFP


Popular South Korean Grammy-nominated band BTS visited the White House on Tuesday (local time) and said that they are devastated by the recent surge of hate crimes.

"Equality begins when we open up and embrace all of our differences," Suga, one of the group's seven singing superstars, said through a translator, The Hill reported.




Wearing matching black suits and ties, the South Korean chart-toppers appeared in the James S Brady Briefing Room as part of a visit to promote "Asian inclusion and representation."


Show full article

BTS hollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK