BTS visits White House, says 'devastated' by anti-Asian hate crimes

Korean band BTS appears at the daily press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing of the White House in Washington. Pic/AFP

Popular South Korean Grammy-nominated band BTS visited the White House on Tuesday (local time) and said that they are devastated by the recent surge of hate crimes.

"Equality begins when we open up and embrace all of our differences," Suga, one of the group's seven singing superstars, said through a translator, The Hill reported.

Wearing matching black suits and ties, the South Korean chart-toppers appeared in the James S Brady Briefing Room as part of a visit to promote "Asian inclusion and representation."

