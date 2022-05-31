BTS's Taehyung goes skydiving, Jin plays golf, RM visits museum before meeting President Joe Biden at the White House

BTS is scheduled to meet President Joe Biden today

RM/Instagram

BTS members, Jin, Suga, RM, J-Hope, Taehyung, Jimin and Jungkook, landed in the US to meet President Joe Biden yesterday and have been keeping fans updated about all the fun that they have been having!

Taehyung aka V shared videos of his indoor skydiving experience, fans also spotted Jin in the clips. Later the duo posted videos of their golf sessions, J-Hope and V commented under Jin's post.

Leader of the group RM shared pictures of his visit to the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. J-Hope shared pictures of his visit to the park and other fun moments.

Show full article