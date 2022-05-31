Breaking News
Uttar Pradesh: Seven members of family die in collision between ambulance, canter vehicle in Bareilly
53-year-old Raj Bhavan employee dies by suicide at Bandstand
Bombay Parsi Panchayat trustee elections sees four newbies on board
Former Mumbai NCB Zonal director Sameer Wankhede transferred to Chennai
Last body recovered from Tara Air plane crash site: Nepal Army
Hardik Patel to join BJP on June 2: Party spokesperson
Terrorists gun down Kashmiri Pandit teacher in Kulgam
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > BTS's Taehyung goes skydiving, Jin plays golf, RM visits museum before meeting President Joe Biden at the White House

BTS's Taehyung goes skydiving, Jin plays golf, RM visits museum before meeting President Joe Biden at the White House

Updated on: 31 May,2022 12:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

BTS is scheduled to meet President Joe Biden today

BTS's Taehyung goes skydiving, Jin plays golf, RM visits museum before meeting President Joe Biden at the White House

RM/Instagram


BTS members, Jin, Suga, RM, J-Hope, Taehyung, Jimin and Jungkook, landed in the US to meet President Joe Biden yesterday and have been keeping fans updated about all the fun that they have been having! 

Taehyung aka V shared videos of his indoor skydiving experience, fans also spotted Jin in the clips. Later the duo posted videos of their golf sessions, J-Hope and V commented under Jin's post. 




Leader of the group RM shared pictures of his visit to the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. J-Hope shared pictures of his visit to the park and other fun moments. 


Show full article

Jin J-hope Jungkook Kim Taehyung Namjoon Suga Jimin BTS K-Pop

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK