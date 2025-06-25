However, that was six years ago. The film would have rebooted the character, first originated on screen by Wesley Snipes, and added him into the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Mahershala Ali. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Mahershala Ali still keen on doing Blade x 00:00

Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali stepped out onstage during the San Diego Comic-Con, where producer Kevin Feige had announced that the actor would be playing the vampire slayer Blade.

However, that was six years ago. The film would have rebooted the character, first originated on screen by Wesley Snipes, and added him into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Since then, the project has dropped numerous directors, lost cast members, and faced several delays. But even through all that turbulent development, Ali shared that he’s keen to start filming on Blade.

“Call Marvel,” Ali said at the New York première of his new film Jurassic World Rebirth. The actor kept his answer brief after being asked when Blade production could start.

He told in an interview, “I’m ready. Let them know I’m ready.” Marvel Studios first announced Blade in 2019, alongside other projects like Disney+ series WandaVision, Loki, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as well as movies like Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But while all those projects have been produced and released, Marvel Studios is still trying to ice-skate uphill with Blade.

As per reports, last October, Disney removed Blade from its release calendar altogether. That came after numerous prior delays. The film’s first official release date was November 3, 2023. Back in November, Feige said that Marvel Studios was “still committed” to Blade.

Did you know?

Blade was initially set to be directed by Bassam Tariq, and exited in September 2022. After that, Yann Demanger took the reins, only to exit later

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever